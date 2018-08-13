Skip to Main Content
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Tess Richey's death denied bail

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in Tess Richey's death denied bail

A man accused of killing a young woman in Toronto's gay village last year has been denied bail.

Kalen Schlatter accused of killing woman who went missing in Toronto's gay village in November 2017

The Canadian Press ·
Tess Richey is seen in this undated photo provided by her sister, Rachel. (Rachel Richey)

A man accused of killing a young woman in Toronto's Gay Village last year has been denied bail.

Kalen Schlatter is charged with first-degree murder in the November 2017 death of Tess Richey.

Schlatter's bail hearing began last month.

Kalen Schlatter was denied bail by a judge on Monday morning. He is accused of first-degree murder in the death of Tess Richey. (Facebook)

Richey, 22, was reported missing on Nov. 25 after a night out with a friend in Toronto's Church and Wellesley neighbourhood.

Her mother found Richey's body four days later in a stairwell at the back of an alley, just steps from where she was last seen.

Police have said Richey died of "neck compression."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us