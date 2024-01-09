Man facing charges for alleged hate-motivated assault in Vaughan

A 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection to an allegedly hate-motivated assault in Vaughan, police say.

In a news release Tuesday, York Regional Police said they were called on Saturday at around 1:45 p.m. to the area of Bathurst Street and Flamingo Road for a reported assault.

Investigators said four Jewish adults were walking home from a synagogue in the area when they were approached by a man on an electric bike.

"The victims felt intimidated by the manner in which the suspect operated the bike in their presence," the news release said.

"An argument ensued, during which the suspect spat at the victims and made antisemitic comments before he rode away."

The man was identified that day and arrested a few hours later.

The Vaughan man has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of breach of probation.

"York Regional Police takes these matters seriously and is reminding the community we will not tolerate any form of hate crime or the threat of violence against anyone," police said.