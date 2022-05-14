Toronto man charged after 2 women sexually assaulted by moving company employee

A Toronto man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault after two women who hired a moving company were attacked in the past two months.

The man, 30, of Toronto, was arrested and charged following the incidents on April 15 and May 12, Toronto police said in a news release on Saturday.

Both women had hired the services of a moving company and both were sexually assaulted by a man who worked for that company, police said.

They say investigators believe there may be more victims.

Police have not released the name of the moving company.

They also did not say where and when the man was arrested, when he was charged, and when he is due to appear in court.

