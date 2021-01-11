Man working at Toronto daycare centre charged with sex assault, sex interference of child

A man who has been working at a day care centre in Toronto has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference of a child younger than 16, according to Toronto police.

Ta-Hath Martin, 45, an early childhood educator, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 4.

Members of Toronto police's sex crimes unit from the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre took Martin into custody as part of an ongoing child sexual assault investigation. Martin is due to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Friday, March 5.

Police allege that a man who worked as an early childhood educator at the Donwood location of Not Your Average Daycare, or NYAD, 61 Dorcot Ave., repeatedly sexually assaulted a child under 16 in his care between Sunday, April 12, 2018 and Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Officers said Martin has been employed by Not Your Average Daycare since 2003 at the following locations:

NYAD Corvette – 30 Corvette Ave.

NYAD Midland – 720 Midland Ave.

NYAD Guildwood – 225 Livingston Rd.

NYAD Scarborough Village – 15 Luella St.

NYAD Progress – 939 Progress Ave.

NYAD Donwood – 61 Dorcot Ave.

Police urge anyone with any information about the case to contact officers.

According to police, sexual assault is any form of unwanted sexual contact. It includes, but is not limited to, kissing, grabbing, oral sex and penetration.

Toronto's Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, which was established in 2013, is made up of child abuse investigators from the Toronto police who work with members of the Catholic Children's Aid Society, the Children's Aid Society of Toronto, the Hospital for Sick Children's Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect Program, Radius Child and Youth Services, and Boost Child and Youth Advocacy Centre.

Members of the public can call investigators at (416)v808-2922, Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).

