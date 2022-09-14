Man, 18, charged with 2nd degree murder in death of boy, 15, in North York
Shooting happened near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West
An 18-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the weekend death of a 15-year-old boy in North York, Toronto police say.
The man is accused of fatally shooting Shalldon Samuda of Toronto.
Police said in a news release on Tuesday that the shooting happened in the area of Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West on Saturday. Police were called to the scene at 12:42 a.m.
The boy was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and was pronounced dead there.
The accused is due to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).