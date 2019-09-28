Man, 42, charged with 2nd-degree murder after body found in Scarborough apartment

A 42-year-old man from Pickering has been arrested and charged after a body was found in a Scarborough apartment Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

According to police, the body of a man was found around 11 p.m. Sunday on an upper floor of the building at 41 Antrim Crt., near Kennedy Road.

The victim, believed to be a resident of the building, has since been identified as Edwin McGowan, 52.

The Toronto police homicide unit took over the investigation shortly after the discovery of the body.

The suspect was arrested Friday and has since been charged with second-degree murder, Toronto police said in a news release.

He was scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.