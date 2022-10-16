Man, 33, charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 28-year-old man in Ajax

A 33-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the weekend death of a 28-year-old man in Ajax, Durham Regional Police say.

According to police, two men were in an altercation outside the King's Castle Bar and Grill in Ajax, around 2 a.m. on Saturday, when one man pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.

Police say the accused, who is from Ajax, was struck by a vehicle in the same parking lot following the stabbing. He remains in hospital in stable condition.

At the request of the family, police have not released the name of the victim. This is the 11th homicide this year in the region.

In a news release on Sunday police said investigators are asking anyone with information, and anyone that was at the bar or who may have video footage of the incident to come forward.