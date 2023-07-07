Man charged after elderly roommate dies of injuries following Brampton house fire

A man has been charged in the death of his roommate following a suspicious fire in Brampton, Peel police say.

In a news release on Thursday, Peel Regional Police say the man, 26, was arrested and charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and arson endangering life.

The fire broke out in a basement of a house on Penny Royal Crescent at about 1:30 p.m. on July 2. Police and firefighters from Brampton Fire and Emergency Services were called to the house at about 1:35 p.m.

Police said firefighters found an elderly male in the basement who was suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

The man was identified as Anthony Ambrose, 80. He was pulled from the home but died a short time later in hospital.

At the time, police said the man was initially found without vital signs and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said the investigation continues and anyone with information about the fire is urged to call Peel homicide detectives.

