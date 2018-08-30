A 42-year-old man from Scarborough. Ont., is facing charges after an alleged road rage incident Wednesday left another man clinging to the hood of a car travelling at highway speed.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CBC Toronto that police spoke with both parties involved and that a man has been charged with dangerous driving and assault with a weapon in connection with the incident on Highway 404.

The incident, which occurred Wednesday morning, was captured on dashcam footage, and one witness described the scene as looking like it was out of an action movie.

Man dangled from vehicle

Dave Yeomans, the man clinging to the vehicle, said Wednesday he heard the car's engine "revving underneath" him, and wondered how long it would take for the driver to "come to his senses."

Yeomans estimated he was carried on top of the vehicle for 500 metres before the driver "abruptly" hit the brakes, "I guess trying to slide me off the hood," he said.

The incident started when he refused to allow another car to merge in front of him, Yeomans said. The other driver became incensed and started shouting profanities at him.

Dave Yeomans was clinging to the hood of a car after an alleged road rage incident on Wednesday morning. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

The two vehicles eventually came to a stop in a lane of traffic. Yeomans said the other driver got out of his car and threw a tool box toward him.

"Then he went back to his car, so I got out to take a picture of his licence plate and maybe him, and then he sped towards me," he said.

Yeomans said he jumped on the hood of the man's car so he "wouldn't get hit." He remembers thinking, "'Just hold on to the hood and wiper blades, and hope he doesn't swerve.'"

Situation avoidable

Schmidt told CBC Toronto that there are ways motorists can avoid situations like this from happening.

"A little bit of patience, consideration, kindness goes a long way in preventing these types of situations from escalating from a simple annoyance to a point where someone could have very easily been killed," he said.

"It's a reminder to everybody else who sees this that it's amazing how quickly something can escalate into a situation that is far worse than whatever started it in the first place."