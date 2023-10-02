Man charged for allegedly selling magazine ads for fake community programs

An Ontario man has been charged with fraud over $5,000 after he allegedly sold advertisements for a magazine under false pretences for more than 10 years, Toronto police say.

In a news release on Monday, police said a 58-year-old Oakville man solicited funds for a magazine called "Ontario Police Public Safety News" from April 2011 to May 31, 2023.

Police said the man contacted business owners to sell ads for the magazine, which he claimed was widely distributed across the province. He also claimed the funds would be donated to free community and educational programs for children, they allege.

"The magazine was not widely distributed and the community programs do not exist," police said in the release. Police could not confirm whether the magazine was legitimate or not.

Police say the victims believed the man was affiliated with police forces because of the name of the magazine.

The magazine does have a website, but it's unclear if or how it was distributed, and whether it was in print or online.

The Toronto Police Financial Crimes Unit is reminding people that "police services do not solicit funds from the public for any purpose," the release said.

The man is due to appear in court on Friday Nov. 10.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim in this case is urged to call police.

