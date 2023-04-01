Brampton man charged after female paramedics sexually assaulted in Peel Region

A 34-year-old Brampton, Ont., man is facing charges of sexual assault and criminal harassment after female paramedics in Peel Region were sexually assaulted and harassed, Peel police said Saturday.

Police said in a news release that between April 2022 and February 2023 the accused had "increased fixation" with female first responders, "committing a series of acts or gestures, including unwanted physical touching and offensive sexual comments to the victims while paramedics were providing medical-related care."

The man, who is being held pending a bail hearing, is facing charges of criminal harassment, sexual assault, mischief, and utter threat.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said the behaviour of the accused has caused great concern for the members of Peel Paramedic Services and the police.

"Those providing critical care to our community should feel safe at all times," Andrews said in the news release.

"This most recent arrest will help assure our first responder partners, and our community, that activities and behaviour such as this will not be tolerated."

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS