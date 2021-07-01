Man, 22, charged after striking 2 officers with glass bottle during arrest

A 22-year-old man has been charged after striking two officers with a glass bottle as they attempted to arrest him earlier this week, Toronto police said.

It happened on Tuesday at a building in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Scarborough Golf Club Road.

Toronto Gun and Gang officers saw the suspect enter the building around 11:45 p.m. as they were preparing to execute a search warrant.

While the officers attempted to arrest the man, he struck them with the glass bottle, police said.

After a struggle ensued, the man was arrested and taken into custody. A 9mm semi-automatic loaded gun was found on him, police said.

The two officers were taken to hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The man has been charged with a slew of offences, including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and possessing a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Wednesday via video link.