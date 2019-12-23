Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 51-year-old Toronto woman

Police in Toronto say a 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 51-year-old woman.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon in a downtown boarding home near the corner of Brunswick Avenue and Harbord Street.

Details are scant, but police allege the victim, identified as Julie Berman, had head injuries. Police initially described the incident as an assault.

They say the man, who is from Toronto, is charged with second-degree murder.

He was due in court in Toronto this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.