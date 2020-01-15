Skip to Main Content
Man arrested in death of woman in Scarborough apartment fire
Toronto

Toronto

A 37-year-old Toronto man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman pulled from a Scarborough highrise fire.

A 37-year-old Toronto man is charged with 1st-degree murder

Maryna Kudzianiuk was Toronto's third homicide victim of the year. (Toronto Police Service)

A Toronto man has been arrested in the death of a woman pulled from a Scarborough highrise fire on Jan. 13.

Toronto police say a 37-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Maryna Kudzianiuk, 49, of Toronto died after an overnight fire on the 18th floor of a building on Bay Mills Boulevard, near Warden Avenue and Sheppard Avenue.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze but found Kudzianiuk without vital signs during a search of the unit. She died in hospital several hours later.

Her death was ruled a homicide the next day, following an autopsy.

In a release, Toronto police urged anyone with information to contact them.

The accused is set to appear in court on Monday.

Fire crews were able to quickly get into the 18th-floor suite where the fire originated. During a search of the unit, they found a woman without vital signs. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)
