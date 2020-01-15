Man arrested in death of woman in Scarborough apartment fire

A Toronto man has been arrested in the death of a woman pulled from a Scarborough highrise fire on Jan. 13.

Toronto police say a 37-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Maryna Kudzianiuk, 49, of Toronto died after an overnight fire on the 18th floor of a building on Bay Mills Boulevard, near Warden Avenue and Sheppard Avenue.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze but found Kudzianiuk without vital signs during a search of the unit. She died in hospital several hours later.

Her death was ruled a homicide the next day, following an autopsy.

In a release, Toronto police urged anyone with information to contact them.

The accused is set to appear in court on Monday.