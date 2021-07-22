Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Port Lands hit and run

A man wanted in what Toronto police say was a deliberate hit and run in the Port Lands area this week has turned himself in, investigators say.

The 32-year-old, who was wanted in the death of Jamil Nazarali, now faces charges of both second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Nazarali died after the driver of a pick-up truck struck him in the area of Polson and Cherry streets on Monday night.

Police say an argument broke out before a man got into the truck and deliberately struck a pedestrian. Paramedics made life-saving efforts, but Nazarali was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released Nazarali's name or age, but his family identified him as the victim to CBC News on Wednesday.

Jamil Nazarali died after a pick-up truck struck him in the area of Polson and Cherry streets on Monday night. (Facebook)

Investigators say the driver left the scene in the truck, which has since been recovered.

The accused appeared in court at College Park on Thursday morning.

Nazarali's death marks the city's 38th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477),