Man, 35, charged with 2nd degree murder after body found in Scarborough apartment

A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with a death inside a Scarborough apartment in September, Toronto police say.

According to police, a 35-year-old man from Pickering was charged with second-degree murder in relation to the incident.

Police say the victim's body was found around 11 p.m. on Sept. 22 on the upper floor of an apartment building at 41 Antrim Crt., near Kennedy Road.

The victim, believed to be a resident of the building, has since been identified as Edwin McGowan, 52.

Since the discovery of the body, a 42-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were also arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Both have made court appearances.

Police say the latest arrest happened Sunday. The 35-year-old suspect was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.