Man charged in parking garage hit and run that left 82-year-old male dead

A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged after an 82-year-old man was struck and killed in a hit and run in an underground parking garage last Saturday.

Police were called to the garage at 50 Graydon Hall Drive, near Don Mills Road, around 5 p.m. and found the victim. He was pronounced dead in the garage.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene.

On Monday, police appealed to members of the public who were in the garage or may have surveillance footage from the area to contact them.

On Tuesday morning, police said they arrested a 54-year-old man and charged him with leaving an accident scene resulting in bodily harm or death.

Investigators also located the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.