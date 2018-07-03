Man, 19, charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal Canada Day stabbing

A man, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal Canada Day stabbing in Toronto's east end.

The suspect turned himself into police two days after the incident happened at Danforth and Greenwood avenues early Sunday morning, the force said in a news release.

Two men exited a TTC bus shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday when a fight broke out.

One of the men, identified as Matthew Lidster, 29, was stabbed multiple times by the other, investigators said.

He was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition where he later died.

Matthew Lidster, 29, was stabbed multiple times early Sunday near Danforth and Greenwood avenues, police say. (Toronto Police Service)

The suspect fled the scene on foot. He was last seen running eastbound on Danforth Avenue, according to police.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, homicide detectives are looking to speak with two women who were riding the 300B TTC bus heading eastbound and may have witnessed the altercation, to contact them.