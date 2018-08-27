Man faces slew of impaired driving charges after fatal crash in Oshawa

A 43-year-old Richmond Hill man faces multiple charges in connection to a fatal collision on Saturday that killed a woman and critically injured her three-year-old daughter.

According to Durham Regional Police, the male suspect has been charged with:

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Exceeding .08 blood alcohol concentration causing death.

Exceeding .08 blood alcohol concentration causing bodily harm.

Novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero.

The woman who was killed and the injured toddler were passengers in the vehicle that the man was driving. The woman, also from Richmond Hill, was 42-years-old. Police initially reported that she was 43.

Police haven't said whether the man is related to the deceased woman and injured child.

The crash occurred on Raglan Road in Oshawa on Saturday night, when the man veered into oncoming traffic and side-swiped an approaching vehicle.

A third vehicle than smashed into his SUV.

The young girl, who in a car seat in the back of the SUV at the time of the crash, remains in critical condition at the Hospital for Sick Children in downtown Toronto.

The names of the victims and the accused have been withheld to protected the identity of the young girl.

Anyone with potentially valuable information for investigators is asked to call Durham police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.