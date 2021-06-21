Man charged after 3-year-old dies from eating poisoned breakfast cereal

A 45-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with the death of a three-year-old girl who police say was poisoned.

Toronto police and the Ontario Coroner's Office began an investigation after the girl died on March 7, 2021, after eating breakfast cereal at home.

"She quickly grew weak, vomiting ... and by the time I rushed to get to her, she was barely breathing, and looking ashen," Maurine Mirembe said of her three-year-old daughter Bernice, in a GoFundMe post.

Police allege that a man obtained a "controlled substance" from his work, and that substance was placed into children's breakfast cereal.

During a sleepover, two children in the home ate the cereal, and subsequently required hospitalization.

One of the children died in hospital, while other child recovered after a long hospital stay, police said.

Police say they are still investigating whether the incident was intentional or accidental. Investigators say they identified the controlled substance through an autopsy, but have not said what substance was used.

Police say the family and the accused are "known to each other."

Following a months-long investigation, police arrested a 45-year-old Toronto man on June 19.

Francis Ngugi is charged with two counts of administering a noxious substance to endanger life, two counts of unlawfully causing bodily harm, and criminal negligence causing death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.