Man charged with 1st-degree murder in connection to double homicide

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a targeted triple shooting at residential highrise last month that killed two men and seriously injured a third, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to 55 Emmett Avenue, near Jane Street and Weston Road, for reports of gunfire on June 29 around 1:30 a.m.

A person, possibly the shooter, was seen running westbound from the area after the shots rang out.

When police and paramedics arrived on scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead on scene. The other — who has since been identified by a family member as Christopher Teape — was rushed to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Teape used a wheelchair, which could be seen in photographs taken at the building in the aftermath of the shooting.

Christopher Teape's family identified him as one of two men killed in an early morning triple shooting last month. A friend called him a "kind soul" who was loved by many. (Submitted by the Teape family)

The third man, who suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, made his own way to hospital.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders called the shooting "absolutely" targeted.

Firearm, ammunition allegedly found

Police executed a search warrant on Saturday morning and allegedly found a firearm and ammunition, Toronto police said in a news release.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.



He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday, July 28.