Man, 57, charged in stabbing death at west-end church

Toronto police say they have charged a man with second-degree murder after a fatal stabbing in the west end on Wednesday.

Glen McGregor, 57, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged in the death of Grenville Johnson. McGregor appeared in court at 1000 Finch Avenue W. on Thursday.

The 56-year-old Toronto man's death marks the city's 36th homicide victim of the year.

Police said they were called to 729 St. Clair Avenue W., St. Matthew's United Church, for a report of a stabbing shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, two men got into a physical fight, one grabbed a knife and stabbed the other man.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police have not said what they believe led to the fight and where exactly the stabbing took place. A photo of Johnson has also not been released.

Investigators said anyone who may have information about the case is urged to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

