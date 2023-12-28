Man arrested in fatal crash involving dump truck in Toronto's west end

A man has been arrested in connection to a collision involving a dump truck that killed a pedestrian in Toronto's west end in November, police say.

On Nov. 13, shortly after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about a crash at the intersection of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

A 53-year-old man was hit and taken to hospital, where he died, investigators said at the time.

In a news release Thursday, Toronto police said they have arrested and charged a 31-year-old Brampton man with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death. The man remained at the scene at the time of the incident, police said.

At a news conference in November, Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite said the driver was travelling westbound on Eglinton Avenue West and turned left to head southbound on Dufferin Street, when he hit the pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was crossing from west to east on the south side of the intersection when he was struck.

The man is due to appear in a Toronto courthouse on Feb. 16.