Man, 41, charged in connection to stabbing at Royal York Station

A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection to a stabbing at Royal York Station that sent a man in his 30s to hospital in critical condition earlier this week, Toronto police say.

Police were called to the TTC station in Etobicoke shortly before 4 p.m on Tuesday. The station is located on Royal York Road north of Bloor Street West.

Police say two men got on a train at Islington Subway Station, according to a release issued Wednesday.

The two men then got in a verbal altercation and one of the men stabbed the victim several times.

The suspect got off the train at Royal York Subway station and fled the area.

Officers located the victim on the subway platform. He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The accused has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon dangerous to public peace, according to a release issued Saturday.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 10.