Man charged after plywood smashes into car on Hwy. 410

A 51-year-old man has been charged after a piece of plywood smashed into a car's windshield Wednesday on Highway 410, nearing missing the vehicle's driver and passengers, provincial police said.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on Twitter that the man has been charged with having an insecure load, contrary to the Highway Safety Act.

He will appear in court at a later date, Schmidt added.

The collision happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 410 near Queen Street E. in Brampton.

Police say that the unsecured piece of wood flew off a small utility trailer being towed by an SUV and struck a Volkswagen Jetta.

The driver and passengers in the Jetta escaped with only minor injuries.

Police are asking drivers to ensure any loads they're carrying are strapped and properly secured. (@OPP_HSD/Twitter)

Police said earlier that it wasn't yet clear if the driver of the SUV knew the wood flew off the trailer at the time of the collision. The SUV did not stop at the scene.

Schmidt said it was possible that the driver was just returning from a quick trip to a lumber yard and failed to properly secure the load, and added that small bumps on the highway during windy conditions could send objects flying.