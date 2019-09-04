Man, 22, charged with attempted murder of woman in 'unprovoked' Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured last month in an "unprovoked" daytime shooting outside an Etobicoke highrise building.

The man, 22, was due to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Wednesday morning.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said the man was identified through an investigation and with the help of community members.

The shooting occurred at a residential building in the area of Islington Avenue and Dixon Road on Sunday, Aug. 18 at about 1:20 p.m.

According to police, the victim, a woman, 19, was confronted by a masked man armed with a semi-automatic handgun when she was leaving the building.

"Unprovoked, the masked gunman fired multiple shots at her," police said in a news release.

Alleged getaway car, black SUV, captured on video

Police say the woman suffered serious gunshot wounds to her abdomen and foot.

The man then fled from the scene in a black SUV, an image of which was captured on surveillance video.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said officers were able to identify the vehicle's licence plate later.

Toronto paramedics rushed the woman to a hospital, where she underwent surgery. At the time, her injuries were described as non-life-threatening. Her current condition is not known.

The shooting occurred outside this building. Police allege a masked man, armed with semi-automatic handgun, fired at a woman several times. (James Morrison-Collalto)

On Tuesday, officers from the police's west command gun violence suppression unit, along with officers from major crime units in 23 and 12 divisions, arrested the man.

Police also executed search warrants at several addresses and vehicles associated with the man.

The man has been charged with: