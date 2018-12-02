Man, 23, charged with attempted murder after targeted shooting in Mississauga

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on a Canada-wide warrant and charged with attempted murder following a targeted shooting in Mississauga, Ont., last month.

The man was detained early Saturday when police executed a search warrant at a Toronto residence. He appeared in Ontario Court of Justice for a bail hearing in Brampton that day.

Police said the man was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a shooting on Nov. 10 in Mississauga in the area of Delmonte Crescent and Brandon Gate Drive, near Morning Star Drive and Highway 427.

When officers arrived, they found a number of shell casings near a vehicle that had been damaged.

Peel police said the vehicle, which they believe belonged to the suspect, had crashed into several other parked vehicles. Everyone involved in the shooting had fled the scene.

Investigators later found the victim but he had escaped injury, a news release said.

Two other men were arrested when police searched the Toronto residence.

A man, 26, was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, while another man, 24, was detained and turned over to Toronto police, according to a news release.