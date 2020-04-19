Man charged after bylaw officer assaulted at Scarborough park

A 45-year-old man has been charged after a bylaw officer out enforcing physical distancing rules was assaulted at a Scarborough park on Friday.

The Toronto resident has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and use of weapon, assaulting a peace officer, and breach of recognizance, police said in a news release Sunday.

Police said the man was also issued tickets for the following:

Enter into area of park posted to prohibit/restrict admission.

Smoke tobacco prohibited place.

Care and control motor vehicle liquor readily available.

On Friday, Toronto police were called to Morningside Park, located near Ellesmere Road and Morningside Avenue, at around 1:50 p.m. for reports of an assault.

A municipal bylaw officer who was checking physical distancing orders approached two men at the park, police said.

It is alleged that one of the men yelled at the officer and punched him in the face with a cellphone.

Police said the officer sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

The men fled the scene and were last seen northbound on Mornelle Court, but the accused was later located and arrested, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court in July.