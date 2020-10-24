Skip to Main Content
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of elderly woman in North York
Toronto

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of elderly woman in North York

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 95-year-old woman in North York, Toronto police said on Saturday.

Police have identified the victim as Margaret Nishikawara, 95, of Toronto

CBC News ·
Police say they have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of an elderly woman in North York. (Charles Contant/Radio-Canada)

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 95-year-old woman in North York, Toronto police said on Saturday.

On Tuesday, police were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East shortly after 9:30 a.m. Officers found an elderly woman with no vital signs. 

Toronto police identified the victim on Saturday as Margaret Nishikawara, 95, of Toronto.

Her death was ruled a homicide following a post-mortem examination.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation after the examination and arrested a 66-year-old Toronto man on Friday. He has been charged with second-degree murder. 

Police have not said whether the victim and accused are related. The man appeared in court on Saturday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now