Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of elderly woman in North York

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 95-year-old woman in North York, Toronto police said on Saturday.

On Tuesday, police were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East shortly after 9:30 a.m. Officers found an elderly woman with no vital signs.

Toronto police identified the victim on Saturday as Margaret Nishikawara, 95, of Toronto.

Her death was ruled a homicide following a post-mortem examination.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation after the examination and arrested a 66-year-old Toronto man on Friday. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police have not said whether the victim and accused are related. The man appeared in court on Saturday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.