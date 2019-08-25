Man allegedly breaks into store, eats food, then leaves photocopy of his face behind
Toronto police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a commercial property and left a photocopy of his face behind.
Toronto police want the public's help finding the suspect
Toronto police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a commercial property and left a photocopy of his face behind.
Police say they were called to the property on Friday for a break and enter in the city's north end.
They say a man illegally entered the commercial property and ate some food, leaving the remains behind.
It is believed the man also took a photocopy of his face and left it inside the property before leaving.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.