Man's body pulled from water of Lake Simcoe near Sibbald Point Park

A man's body was pulled from Lake Simcoe near Sibbald Point Provincial Park on Friday evening, York Regional Police say.

According to Insp. Christina Dawson, police received a call around 5 p.m. for a man who had gone into the water, located in Georgina, Ont., and hadn't resurfaced.

An initial investigation indicates that the victim was on an inflatable raft, and had gone into the water to retrieve a paddle he had dropped, Dawson told CBC Toronto Saturday.

York police's marine unit, along with Georgina Island Police and Ontario Provincial Police, worked together to locate the man, who was in his mid-40s.

His body was discovered over an hour later.

Dawson said at this point, the incident is being considered an accidental drowning, adding that the investigation will continue in collaboration with the coroner's office.