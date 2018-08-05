Skip to Main Content
Man allegedly beaten on CNE grounds: police
Toronto police are investigating after a man was allegedly beaten at the Canadian National Exhibition Grounds on Saturday evening.

Police said that at about 7:45 p.m., a man was approached by three other men near BMO Field.

They said the man was beaten unconscious by the three men.

Police said he was taken to the hospital for severe head injuries.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information about the alleged incident to contact police.

