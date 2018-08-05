Police investigate after man allegedly beaten unconscious on Exhibition Place grounds
Toronto police are investigating after a man was allegedly beaten on the grounds of the Exhibition Place on Saturday evening.
Victim taken to hospital with severe head injuries; police say 3 men responsible
Toronto police are investigating after a man was allegedly beaten at Exhibition Place on Saturday evening.
Police said that at about 7:45 p.m., a man was approached by three other men near BMO Field.
They said the man was beaten unconscious by the three men.
Police said he was taken to the hospital for severe head injuries.
Investigators are asking for anyone with information about the alleged incident to contact police.
Clarifications
- A previous version of this story said the incident took place at the CNE grounds. It should have said Exhibition Place grounds. The story has been updated to reflect this.Aug 06, 2018 11:04 AM ET