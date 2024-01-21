No charges laid after man in 'state of crisis' tries to open door mid-flight on Air Canada plane: police

An elderly man in "a state of crisis" tried to open a door mid-flight on an Air Canada plane to Toronto on Sunday, Peel Regional Police said.

In an email to CBC Toronto, Const. Tyler Bell-Morena said the passenger attempted to open the door, which can't be done at cruising altitude. He was restrained by Air Canada employees during the flight as part of their safety protocols and met with officers once the plane landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport shortly after 3 p.m., he added.

"The passenger, an elderly male, had been in a state of crisis and confusion and it does not appear that his actions were intentional," he said.

"No criminal charges have been laid. The man and his family have been connected with additional resources."

Air Canada confirmed there was an "incident involving a disruptive passenger" on a flight headed to Toronto from London, U.K.

"Our crews are experienced and managed the situation appropriately, allowing the flight to continue normally to its destination," their written statement read.

"We have no additional details to provide."