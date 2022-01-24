Man attacked and robbed after trying to buy a puppy in North York

A 41-year-old man was attacked and robbed by two men on Saturday night after meeting with them to buy a puppy, police say.

Police say they responded to a call about a robbery in the Bayview Avenue and Blythwood Road area around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim met with two men that night because he saw an ad for a puppy on Kijiji, the classified ads website. The men brought a Pocket Bully puppy with them but when they met, the victim "decided he did not wish to purchase the puppy," according to Toronto police.

The two men attacked the victim and one of them pulled out a firearm, police say. The two men pistol whipped the victim, robbed him of his cash and then fled with the puppy in a grey 4-door Acura TL.

The victim was treated in hospital for his injuries.

Police said they are searching for the two suspects, who are both 5' 11'' and in their 30s.

One of them was wearing a black Moose Knuckle parka with white fur trim on the hood, black pants, white sneakers, a black Nike baseball hat and blue medical mask.

The other suspect was wearing a black parka with beige fur trim on the hood, blue jeans and black and white Nike Air Zoom GP sneakers. He also had a black firearm, police said.