Man, 21, charged after being spotted at anti-racism protest with a knife

Toronto police say they charged a 21-year-old man with assault with a weapon after he was spotted near an anti-racism protest carrying a large knife on Saturday.

Police say officers made contact with the man, who was spotted around 2:30 p.m. near Yonge and Grosvenor streets.

In a press release issued Saturday evening, police said he ran away and was arrested after a chase.

Police alleged the man had three knives on him, but they didn't provide details about the allegations that led to the assault charge.

The accused is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Police say the young man remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.