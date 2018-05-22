Man in life-threatening condition after being beaten in North York

A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was assaulted in North York on Friday night, police say.

The assault occurred near Yonge Street and Wedgewood Drive, south of Steeles Avenue. Police and paramedics were called to the scene at about 11:30 p.m.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for Toronto police, said officers are investigating.

Toronto paramedics said the man was taken to a trauma centre.

The assault involved a bicycle, according to Evert Steenge, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.