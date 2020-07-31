Man arrested in connection to assaults in Roncesvalles neighbourhood

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection to a series of assaults in the Roncesvalles neighbourhood.

Officers say they arrested and charged a man on Friday with multiple counts of assault.

The arrest comes as police investigate seven separate but similar assaults in the area of Roncesvalles Avenue and Howard Park Avenue.

In six out of the seven assaults, the victims were women. No one has reported being physically injured.

According to the police, the offender is a man acting alone. In some cases, he has spat or sprayed liquid on the victim.

Investigators are not sure that the incidents are linked but said they are similar enough in nature to alert residents in the area.

Driss Zahri, 37, of no fixed address, is facing:

4 counts of Assault

2 counts of Assault with a Weapon

6 counts of Fail to Comply with Recognizance

6 counts of Fail to Comply with Probation

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on August 1 at 10 a.m.

