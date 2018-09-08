Man arrested, woman injured after stabbing in Weston that police say is random attack

Toronto police have arrested a man after a woman was stabbed in the head on Friday night in what police are calling a random attack.

Two women were walking from a store in the area of King Street and Weston Road, in Toronto's Weston neighbourhood, at about 10 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown man, police said.

The man stabbed one of the women, then fled the area into a nearby building.

"It was completely unprovoked," Gary Long, spokesperson for Toronto police, said Saturday.

Paramedics took the woman with non-life-threatening injuries to hospital, where she is recovering.

Officers searched the nearby building and found the man, police said. He is now in custody.