Man charged following brutal assault on Whitby woman

A 21-year old man has been arrested following an alleged brutal assault last month on a 50-year-old Whitby woman who was out for an evening walk.

Anthony Doiron-Frances, from Whitby, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated assault. He will be held for a bail hearing, Durham police said today.

Friends identified the victim as Kimberly Black after she was attacked on July 28. She left her home after 8 p.m. that night and was reported missing. Officers searched for her overnight, using a helicopter and a canine unit.

Black was found by police the next morning around 10:30 a.m. near a creek southeast of Taunton Road East and Anderson Street, police said in a news release.

She suffered "multiple, serious injuries" that were consistent with assault. As a result of those life-threatening injuries, Black will undergo extensive medical procedures and rehabilitation moving forward, according to a GoFundMe page set up by friend Naomi McBride.

On Aug. 4, Durham police released v ideo footage of a 'person of interest' in the attack, which shows a man wearing a white t-shirt and shorts walking on a sidewalk.

As a result of the investigation, Doiron-Frances was arrested Thursday by Ottawa police, Durham police said.

Black was not known to Doiron-Frances and it's believed to be a random incident, they said.

Anyone with new information about the case is asked to call Detective Gill Lock of the Major Crimes Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5418.