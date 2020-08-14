Skip to Main Content
Man charged following brutal assault on Whitby woman
Toronto

Man charged following brutal assault on Whitby woman

Kimberly Black was left with severe injuries after she was attacked by a stranger while out on an evening walk.

Anthony Doiron-Frances, 21, was arrested by Ottawa police on Thursday

Kimberly Black, 50, was brutally attacked after going out for a walk on July 28. Durham police have charged a 21-year-old man with the assault. (GoFundMe)

A 21-year old man has been arrested following an alleged brutal assault last month on a 50-year-old Whitby woman who was out for an evening walk.

Anthony Doiron-Frances, from Whitby, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated assault. He will be held for a bail hearing, Durham police said today.

Friends identified the victim as Kimberly Black after she was attacked on July 28. She left her home after 8 p.m. that night and was reported missing. Officers searched for her overnight, using a helicopter and a canine unit.

Black was found by police the next morning around 10:30 a.m. near a creek southeast of Taunton Road East and Anderson Street, police said in a news release.

She suffered "multiple, serious injuries" that were consistent with assault. As a result of those life-threatening injuries, Black will undergo extensive medical procedures and rehabilitation moving forward, according to a GoFundMe page set up by friend Naomi McBride.

On Aug. 4, Durham police released video footage of a 'person of interest' in the attack, which shows a man wearing a white t-shirt and shorts walking on a sidewalk.

As a result of the investigation, Doiron-Frances was arrested Thursday by Ottawa police, Durham police said.

Black was not known to Doiron-Frances and it's believed to be a random incident, they said.

Anyone with new information about the case is asked to call Detective Gill Lock of the Major Crimes Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5418.

