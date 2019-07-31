Man arrested after attempting 3 separate carjackings in the same night

A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and attempting to steal two others Tuesday evening, Halton police say.

Around 7 p.m., police believe the accused attempted to steal a vehicle from a Petro Canada on Royal Windsor Drive in Oakville, according to police.

At 7:30 p.m., a female reported that she had her vehicle stolen at gunpoint by an unknown male, near Royal Windsor Drive and Cornwall Road.

The vehicle and the accused were later located by police in a parking lot near Dundas Street and Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga, where the accused had left it in his attempt to steal a third vehicle.

Peel police arrested the man after a "short standoff," Halton police said in a news release Tuesday.

The firearm used during the incident has since been recovered, police added.

Police say one victim sustained a minor cut to his face as a result of an interaction with the accused.

Police say there were no other injuries, and that the investigation is ongoing.