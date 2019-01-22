Police arrest man following alleged spree of violent robberies

Toronto police arrested a 36-year-old man Tuesday following an alleged spree of violent robberies in the city's west end that all occurred within an hour of each other.

At approximately 5 p.m. Sunday, police say the man allegedly entered a convenience store, near Davenport Road and Dufferin Street, walked directly behind the counter and confronted a 65-year-old man with a knife. Following a struggle, the victim suffered minor injuries to his wrist and leg, and the suspect obtained a large quantity of cigarettes and fled the scene, police said in a news release.

Then at around 5:45 p.m., the man allegedly used force to enter a home in the area of Oakwood Avenue and St. Clair Avenue West, through the back door. Once inside, he made a demand for money from a 40-year-old woman who was in the house with her eight-year-old son, according to police.

The man grabbed a knife and threatened to kill the woman, then pushed her to the ground, the release said. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and managed to flee out the front door with her son. Police say the man obtained property from the home and left via the back door.

About five minutes later in the same area, the man is also accused of attempting to enter a home through the side door. Police said a 40-year-old woman in the house tried to prevent the man's entry. Her husband, who heard the commotion, startled the man, causing him to leave.

Around 6 p.m., after fleeing the residence, the same man allegedly attacked a 25-year-old woman who was walking in the area. According to police, the man punched her in the face, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to the ground while armed with a knife. The man then tried to grab the woman's purse but fled on foot as police arrived.

A Toronto man was arrested and faces 19 different charges, including assault with a weapon and robbery with an offensive weapon.