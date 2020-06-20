Toronto man arrested after fatal Scarborough shooting in May, at least 1 suspect still outstanding

Toronto police have arrested a 20-year-old Toronto man in connection with a fatal shooting in Scarborough in early May.

Daniel Boima, 23, was shot and killed in front of a house in the area of Tower Drive and Lawrence Avenue East on May 2.

In a press release, Toronto police said the accused was arrested on Friday and has been charged with second degree murder.

Police are still looking for at least one other outstanding suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.