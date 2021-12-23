Man armed with Molotov cocktail arrested at midtown Toronto police station

A man who police say was armed with a Molotov cocktail was arrested as he tried to get into a midtown Toronto police station Tuesday.

In a news release, police said the 20-year-old man tried to get into 53 Division on Eglinton Ave. near Yonge St. at about 10:30 a.m., but the station's front doors were locked as a COVID-19 precaution.

The man apparently then went into the adjacent parking lot and told a police officer in a patrol car that he was wanted, and offered to turn himself in.

But when he indicated he was armed, officers searched him and found, along with the Molotov cocktail, a starter pistol, matches, a lighter and knives.

The man is charged with possession of incendiary material for arson, mischief and a slew of weapons-related offences.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.