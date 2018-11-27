Man, 18, arrested in connection with deadly collision that killed 2 in Mississauga

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a collision in Mississauga on Nov. 1 that killed two members of one family and left a third in critical condition.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1, a grey Hyundai was travelling northbound on Mavis Road, when it collided with a black Nissan that was travelling eastbound on Burnhamthorpe Road.

Saket Dogra, 33, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital. His wife Khushbu Aroro, 31, and their 2 year-old son Prakrit Dogra from Mississauga, died of their injuries.

Saket Dogra, left, is in hospital with life-threatening injuries. His wife, Khushbu Aroro, 31, and their two-year-old son Prakrit Dogra, died of their injuries. (Tejvir S. Dhugga/Facebook)

Investigators from the Major Collision Bureau in Peel region arrested the man from Orillia on Thursday.

He has been charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The accused is being held for a bail hearing to take place on Wednesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Investigators say they are interested in speaking with any witnesses who may have seen the collision, have video footage of the incident or anyone who may have information regarding the actions of the driver prior to the collision.