Man charged in killing of man in Toronto's east end, woman wanted by police still at large

A 28-year-old man accused of killing a 77-year-old man in Toronto's east end surrendered to police and has been charged with manslaughter, police say.

In a news release on Saturday, police said the man was expected to appear in court via video link on Saturday.

A woman, Arja Duffy, 41, of Toronto, also wanted in the killing, remains at large, police said. She is considered violent and dangerous.

According to police, a man and woman got into an argument with a man in front of an establishment in the area of Danforth and Woodbine avenues on Friday, August 6 at about 4:10 p.m. Police said the man and woman punched the man and knocked him to the ground.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries on Sunday, August 29. Police have identified the victim as John Manion of Toronto. Manion is the city's 53rd homicide victim of the year.

Toronto police's homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

Police said the woman is wanted for manslaughter. If located, people should not approach and should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).

