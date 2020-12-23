Man arrested in violent, $1.5M jewelry store robbery

One man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a violent day-time robbery at a Mississauga jewelry store last month, Peel police say.

According to police, two men escaped with $1.5 million worth of gold and jewelry in the robbery, during which a store employee who tried to stop the robbers was shot twice at close range.

Police say the suspects entered the jewelry store near Derry Road and Airport Road about 2 p.m. wearing masks that made them look like bald Caucasian males with thick black beards.

Customers and a store employee were held at gunpoint and zip-tied so they couldn't escape, police say.

As they left the store, an employee followed the robbers into the parking lot. When he tried to retrieve a jewelry bag from the suspects, there was a struggle and he was shot twice at close range, police say.

The man suffered serious injuries but survived, according to a Peel police news release.

Peel police say this BMW X4 was used in the robbery and shooting. (Peel Police Service)

The suspects escaped in a white BMW SUV.

A 30-year-old Toronto man was arrested Monday. He's charged with attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, disguise with attempt, and two counts of failing to comply with a weapons prohibition.

Investigators are still looking for the second suspect. He was wearing a black top with a white collar, black pants, black dress shoes, black gloves and the thick-bearded mask.

Police are asking anyone with cell phone or dash cam video that might show the robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.