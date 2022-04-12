Man arrested in 'unprovoked' killings of international student and 35-year-old man in Toronto
Toronto police have arrested a suspect accused in the "unprovoked" killings of a 21-year-old international student and 35-year-old man.
Police hope arrest will provide 'sliver of closure' for families
Toronto police have arrested a man accused in two separate "unprovoked" killings of a 21-year-old international student and 35-year-old man.
"It is my hope that this fact provides at least a silver of closure for the families," Police Chief James Ramer told reporters Tuesday.
More to come.