Man arrested in 'unprovoked' killings of international student and 35-year-old man in Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a suspect accused in the "unprovoked" killings of a 21-year-old international student and 35-year-old man. 

Police hope arrest will provide 'sliver of closure' for families

"It is my hope that this fact provides at least a silver of closure for the families," Police Chief James Ramer told reporters Tuesday. 

More to come. 

