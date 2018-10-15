Man, 19, charged with 2nd-degree murder in Scarborough parking lot shooting

A 19-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting death of an 18-year-old in a Scarborough parking lot earlier this month.

Amal Jones, 19, turned himself into police on Sunday evening for his alleged role in the brazen daytime slaying of Elliott Reid-Doyle on Oct. 3.

Police had previously released security camera video and images of Jones, hoping to get the public's help to identify him.

Reid-Doyle was gunned down at a plaza at Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue around 1:30 p.m. He was in the company of two or three other men at the time, according to Toronto police.

His death marks the city's 83rd homicide of 2018.

Elliott Reid-Doyle, 18, was shot outside a plaza at Bonis Avenue ad Birchmount Road on Oct. 3. (Toronto Police Service)

Homicide Det. Leslie Dunkley told reporters Friday that Reid-Doyle and Jones had an "interaction" in the parking lot shortly before he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

Reid-Doyle was rushed a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, but later died.

Investigators don't believe the two men knew each other prior to the shooting, Dunkley added.

Jones is set to appear in a Toronto court on Monday morning.