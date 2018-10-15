Man, 19, charged with 2nd-degree murder in Scarborough parking lot shooting
Amal Jones was arrested Sunday for slaying of Elliott Reid-Doyle, Toronto police say
A 19-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting death of an 18-year-old in a Scarborough parking lot earlier this month.
Amal Jones, 19, turned himself into police on Sunday evening for his alleged role in the brazen daytime slaying of Elliott Reid-Doyle on Oct. 3.
Police had previously released security camera video and images of Jones, hoping to get the public's help to identify him.
Reid-Doyle was gunned down at a plaza at Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue around 1:30 p.m. He was in the company of two or three other men at the time, according to Toronto police.
His death marks the city's 83rd homicide of 2018.
Homicide Det. Leslie Dunkley told reporters Friday that Reid-Doyle and Jones had an "interaction" in the parking lot shortly before he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots.
Reid-Doyle was rushed a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, but later died.
Investigators don't believe the two men knew each other prior to the shooting, Dunkley added.
Jones is set to appear in a Toronto court on Monday morning.