Skip to Main Content
Man arrested for sexual assault after woman attacked while mowing lawn

Man arrested for sexual assault after woman attacked while mowing lawn

Police are thanking the community for its help in identifying a 23-year-old man after a woman was attacked in Aurora last weekend while mowing her lawn.

Tips from community helped identify the 23-year-old, police say

CBC News ·
After releasing images and video of the suspect, police say they received several tips from community members which "quickly led" to officers identifying the man. (YouTube)

Police have charged a 23-year-old man with sexual assault after a woman was allegedly attacked in Aurora last weekend while mowing her lawn.

York Regional Police say they were able to identify and arrest the man thanks to multiple tips and information from community members. In a press release, police thanked the community for its "overwhelming assistance and support" in helping them solve the case.

On Saturday around 3:30 p.m., a 47-year-old woman was mowing her front lawn when a man suddenly ran up behind her, pulled down his shorts, grabbed the woman, and pulled her towards him, police say.

The woman turned and confronted the man and he fled on foot.

Police released pictures and video of the subject this week and asked the public for help identifying him. 

"In a short time span, investigators received several phone call tips, emails, social media messages and Crime Stoppers tips which quickly led to officers successfully identifying the suspect," York Regional Police said.

Suspect identity not being released

The 23-year-old suspect is from Aurora, police say. He was arrested Thursday evening around 6:45 and charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police said his identity is not being released due to "circumstances associated to the accused."

He will be appearing in court in Newmarket on Friday.

Police say the incident occurred on Stone Road which is in the area of Bayview Avenue and Wellington Road area of Aurora.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us