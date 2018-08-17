Man arrested for sexual assault after woman attacked while mowing lawn

Police have charged a 23-year-old man with sexual assault after a woman was allegedly attacked in Aurora last weekend while mowing her lawn.

York Regional Police say they were able to identify and arrest the man thanks to multiple tips and information from community members. In a press release, police thanked the community for its "overwhelming assistance and support" in helping them solve the case.

On Saturday around 3:30 p.m., a 47-year-old woman was mowing her front lawn when a man suddenly ran up behind her, pulled down his shorts, grabbed the woman, and pulled her towards him, police say.

The woman turned and confronted the man and he fled on foot.

SEXUAL ASSAULT UPDATE: Thanks to tips and info from our citizens, we have identified and arrested a 23-year-old man from Aurora in connection with a Sexual Assault incident in the Town of Aurora. Thank you to everyone who assisted and shared the video!<a href="https://t.co/aFg1qfB59G">https://t.co/aFg1qfB59G</a> —@YRP

Police released pictures and video of the subject this week and asked the public for help identifying him.

"In a short time span, investigators received several phone call tips, emails, social media messages and Crime Stoppers tips which quickly led to officers successfully identifying the suspect," York Regional Police said.

Suspect identity not being released

The 23-year-old suspect is from Aurora, police say. He was arrested Thursday evening around 6:45 and charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police said his identity is not being released due to "circumstances associated to the accused."

He will be appearing in court in Newmarket on Friday.

Police say the incident occurred on Stone Road which is in the area of Bayview Avenue and Wellington Road area of Aurora.